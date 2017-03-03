Saskatchewan Huskies nationals bound after 72-62 victory over Pandas

The Saskatchewan Huskies will once again be at the U Sports national championships after a 72-62 win over the Alberta Pandas in the Canada West Semi finals at the PAC in Saskatoon.

The top two teams in the conference earn automatic berths to the national tournament in Victoria starting March 9th.

Leading 29-26 going into the second half, the Alberta Panda’s looked poised and in control, but a spread out Huskies offence gave the home team a 51-47 advantage heading into the home stretch.

Triples from Sabine Dukate, Megan Lindquist, Libby Epoch and Megan Ahlstrom in the fourth quarter lifted Saskatchewan to the victory.

Dukate led all players with 25 points and 3 steals, while Megan Ahlstrom and Summer Masikewich chipped in with 13 and 10 points respectively. Vera Crooks had 6 rebounds.

The Huskies face the Regina Cougars in a re-match of last year’s gold medal match Saturday at 7 p.m.

The Alberta Pandas will play the Winnipeg Wesmen for bronze at 5 p.m.