Snowfall warnings issued for parts of west and central Alberta

A snowfall warning was issued for parts of west and central Alberta Friday night as Environment Canada said some areas could received up to 20 centimetres of the white stuff.

The weather agency issued the warnings at around 8:45 p.m.

“Heavy snowfall began in the mountain parks this afternoon,” Environment Canada said on its website. “Up to 20 cm can be expected by Saturday morning, while in the townsites of Banff and Jasper 5 to 10 cm is expected.

“Snow has begun to spread into western Alberta, including the northern portions of the Rocky Mountain House and Nordegg regions.”

According to the weather agency, snowfall accumulations were generally forecast to be between 10 to 15 cm by Saturday evening.

As of 9:45 p.m. On Friday, the following areas were under a snowfall warning:

Banff National Park

Grande Prairie – Beaverlodge – Valleyview

Hinton – Grande Cache

Jasper National Park

Nordegg – Forestry Trunk Road Highway 734

Rocky Mountain House – Caroline

Spruce Grove – Morinville – Mayerthorpe – Evansburg

Westlock – Barrhead – Athabasca

Whitecourt – Edson – Fox Creek – Swan Hills

Snowfall warnings are issued when snowfall accumulations of 10 cm or more are expected in 12 hours or less.

To report severe weather to Environment Canada, you can send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports to #ABStorm.

