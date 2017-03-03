Health alert issued after measles confirmed on flight from Taipei to Vancouver

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) is warning travelers after a measles outbreak on board a China Airlines flight from Taipei to Vancouver.

This is the second warning involving a flight coming through Vancouver International Airport. Alberta Health Services also issued an alert on Friday for a flight from Vancouver to Edmonton where passengers may have been exposed to measles.

The two affected flights occurred on Feb. 24:

China Airlines Flight C132 (Taipei to Vancouver) arriving at 6:10 pm PST

WestJet Flight WS 186 (Vancouver to Edmonton) departing at 10:20 pm PST

VCH says passengers on board those planes or waiting at immigration/customs and the domestic terminal at YVR between 6:10 p.m. on Feb. 24 and 12:20 a.m. on Feb. 25 may have been exposed.

Anyone who could have been exposed should watch for the following symptoms to appear until Mar. 18:

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Conjunctivitis or pink eye

Red rash

Anyone who develops these symptoms should see a doctor and call the doctor’s office before arriving so precautions can be taken to protect other patients. They should also report their symptoms to VCH Public Health.

People in B.C. who have had the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination or have had the illness as a child should be immune to measles.

“This case associated with international travel is a reminder that all travellers should ensure they are up-to-date with their measles and other vaccinations before travelling,” VCH said in a news release.

Measles is extremely contagious and can be spread easily through the air. There is no treatment, but it can be prevented through immunization.