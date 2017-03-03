Brett Kissel sings Shania Twain, dreams of Rihanna collaboration ahead of Lethbridge performance
Alberta country musician Brett Kissel kicked off the Professional Bull Riders weekend in Lethbridge Thursday.
The award-winning singer-songwriter sat down with Global News for an exclusive interview before he hit the Enmax Centre Stage.
Kissel is coming off a record year, winning three Canadian Country Music Awards, including male artist of the year.
Kissel even brought local country singer Trevor Panczak on stage for a surprise special performance.
The Magrath native has been close friends with Kissel for years.
Together the duo performed a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ Good Hearted Woman.
Watch Brett Kissel’s extended interview with Global’s Christina Succi below
