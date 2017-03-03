Entertainment
March 3, 2017 8:39 pm

Brett Kissel sings Shania Twain, dreams of Rihanna collaboration ahead of Lethbridge performance

Christina Succi By

WATCH ABOVE: Alberta native Brett Kissel sat down with Global’s Christina Succi ahead of his performance kicking off the Pro Bull Riding weekend in Lethbridge. He talks about his experience opening for Garth Brooks, and what his go-to karaoke song is.

A A

Alberta country musician Brett Kissel kicked off the Professional Bull Riders weekend in Lethbridge Thursday.

The award-winning singer-songwriter sat down with Global News for an exclusive interview before he hit the Enmax Centre Stage.

Kissel is coming off a record year, winning three Canadian Country Music Awards, including male artist of the year.

Kissel even brought local country singer Trevor Panczak on stage for a surprise special performance.

The Magrath native has been close friends with Kissel for years.

Together the duo performed a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ Good Hearted Woman.

Watch Brett Kissel’s extended interview with Global’s Christina Succi below

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Brett Kissel
Bull Riding
Canadian Country Music
Country Music
Enmax Centre
Garth Brooks
PBR
Pick Me Up
Pro Bull Riding
Rihanna
Shania Twain

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News