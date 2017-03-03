Brett Kissel sings Shania Twain, dreams of Rihanna collaboration ahead of Lethbridge performance

Alberta country musician Brett Kissel kicked off the Professional Bull Riders weekend in Lethbridge Thursday.

The award-winning singer-songwriter sat down with Global News for an exclusive interview before he hit the Enmax Centre Stage.

Kissel is coming off a record year, winning three Canadian Country Music Awards, including male artist of the year.

Kissel even brought local country singer Trevor Panczak on stage for a surprise special performance.

The Magrath native has been close friends with Kissel for years.

Together the duo performed a rendition of Waylon Jennings’ Good Hearted Woman.

Watch Brett Kissel’s extended interview with Global’s Christina Succi below