Okanagan weekend forecast

Friday, March 03, 2017: Weather forecast update at 5pm:

More unsettled weather is on deck, with a wet Friday night but a brief drying trend on Saturday.

A developing low on Sunday will bring us another threat of rain or snow.

If you’re travelling on the roads this weekend, make sure you check the highway forecast as snow will fall on most of the Southern Interior mountain passes.

This weekend’s daytime high range: 1 to 5C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong