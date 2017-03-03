Vancouver Fire battling smoky blaze on East 5th Ave.
A A
Vancouver Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in East Vancouver that began Friday afternoon.
The fire, which began shortly after 4 p.m., is located in a home on the 2800-block of East 5th Avenue.
At least one person was rescued from the home and taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.
Video from the scene shows a lot of smoke and firefighters being scrubbed down.
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.