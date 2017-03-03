East 5th Ave
Vancouver Fire battling smoky blaze on East 5th Ave.

Vancouver Fire crews are battling a two-alarm fire in East Vancouver that began Friday afternoon.

The fire, which began shortly after 4 p.m., is located in a home on the 2800-block of East 5th Avenue.

At least one person was rescued from the home and taken to hospital with smoke inhalation.

Video from the scene shows a lot of smoke and firefighters being scrubbed down.

More to come

