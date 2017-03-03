Hot tub sexcapade participant escapes jail time

A Kelowna teenager whose sexual escapades in stranger’s hot tub garnered national media attention was sentenced Friday.

Noah Alexander McDonald, 19, pleaded guilty to trespassing at night and mischief.

He was handed a conditional discharge and 12 months probation.

It means McDonald will not have a criminal record if he abides by the terms of his probation order.

READ MORE: Couple charged for hot tub trespassing

McDonald’s sex acts last May with Sarah Clementi, 42, were captured on a surveillance camera at the Kelowna home where the couple took a late night plunge in the hot tub, unbeknownst to the owner.

Clementi earler pleaded guilty to the same two charges. She was sentenced to six days jail and ordered to pay $100 to clean the hot tub.