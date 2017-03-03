Sask. RCMP aim to get more impaired driver reports with simulated 911 calls

The Saskatchewan RCMP have created simulated 911 calls to show the public what to do if they suspect they are observing a drunk driver.

“There’s normal things you are looking for (like) weaving from one side of the road to the other,” Sgt. Al Hofland, from the Saskatchewan RCMP, said. “Typically it’s driving behavior, it’s any erratic driving that draws your attention.”

The simulation starts with a motorist calling about a speeding red car. The police ask a series of questions to gather as much information about the vehicle and occupant as possible.

https://www.facebook.com/SaskatchewanRCMP/?hc_ref=PAGES_TIMELINE&fref=nf

“(We need the) colour, make, model, year if you can and license plate numbers. We also need the number of occupants, and any description of the driver would help,” Angela Prettyshield, a supervisor with the RCMP’s F Division.

Drivers reported 4,000 incidents of dangerous or erratic driving last year. These 911 calls were part of “RID” or “Report Impaired Drivers,” a program designed to make Saskatchewan roads safer.

The most recent stats from SGI report that in 2015, there were 1,200 impaired driving accidents causing 54 deaths.

“We have to stress the importance of these calls for us,” Hofland said.

“We have seen the tragedy when we have those impaired drivers out there, we have to do something about it and we can’t do something without the public’s assistance.”

The RCMP will release three more scenarios over the coming year.