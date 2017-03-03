Suspected meth lab busted in the Osoyoos area

The RCMP has busted a suspected methamphetamine lab operating in a rural area near Rock Creek.

Specially trained officers seized a significant amount of illicit drugs and numerous weapons during the search warrant raid Wednesday.

Two men were arrested and charges are pending.

“We believe the sophisticated lab had the potential to produce significant amount of methamphetamine. In shutting it down we have prevented dangerous illicit drugs from reaching our communities,” said Sgt. Annie Linteau in a news release. “As disturbing though, was the dumping of hazardous chemicals on the property, which potentially could have harmed innocent people living in the area.”

Police and hazardous material contractors are expected to remain at the site for several days which is 34 kilometres east of Osoyoos.

The release states members of the federal RCMP RCMP Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response Team (CLEAR) have specialized training and equipment to safely handle dangerous chemicals.