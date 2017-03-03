Fatal fire in Regina caused by electrical malfunction

An electrical malfunction in a basement caused a fire Saturday night that left one person dead, Regina Fire and Protective Services said.

According to Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS), the 911 call for the fire 1700 block of Connaught Street came in at 11:02 p.m. with fire crews responding within four minutes and 30 seconds.

After the fire was under control, crews found a man inside the house and brought him to EMS, who determined he was dead.

Investigators said the fire was unintentional and caused by an electrical malfunction in the basement. RFPS said investigators also determined the smoke alarm in the home was not maintained and did not provide an early warning of the fire.

Police have released the identity of the man who died in the fire.