Regina man faces 13 charges for robberies, thefts across city

A 32-year-old man from Regina has been charged in connection with two robberies and one theft that happened in October and December of last year.

The man was arrested on Feb. 27 when Regina police received a call of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Pasqua Street who was wearing dark clothes, peering over fences and going into yards.

Officers took the man into custody and an investigation led to several charges, including two armed robbery charges.

According to police, the robberies started on Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Broad Street when two men, one with a bat and one with a knife, robbed a convenience store. During a struggle, police said the suspect with the knife slashed the victim’s arm.

In the second incident, John’s Place restaurant in the 300 block of Albert Street was robbed when two men entered the restaurant, went to the bar and demanded money from a staff member. Police said one of the suspects had a long-barrelled gun and the other was carrying bear spray.

There was also a shoplifting incident in the 4800 block of Gordon Road. Police said the fire alarm in the store was pulled and during the evacuation of the building, a man left with unpaid merchandise. The store was able to provide security video.

Tony Thompson, 32, of Regina, has also been charged with one count of theft under $5,000, two counts of disguise with intent, one count of possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order, one count of false alarm of fire, three counts of breach of undertaking and three counts of breach of probation.

Thompson appeared in provincial court on these charges Tuesday morning. Police are still investigating all three incidents.