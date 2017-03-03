Halifax woman wants driver who allegedly hit her son to come forward

A Halifax woman says she wants the driver responsible for allegedly driving into her son – who has autism – to talk to police.

“Please come forth, that’s all I ask. I’m sure you’re a mother, too, and if anything happened to your child, you’d be doing the same thing that I’m doing,” said Terry-Ann Morash.

She said her son, Courtney, told her he was allegedly hit by the car at around 8:30 a.m. on March 1 while crossing Lacewood Drive between Vimy Avenue and Stoneybrook Court.

The driver exited her car, provided her first name, and told him that he was okay and shouldn’t have been wearing a dark jacket, then drove away, Morash said.

“If it was you or I that got hit, she would have gave us information,” she added, referencing her son’s disorder.

She also said Courtney, 40, told her he looked both ways before crossing.

When asked how he was feeling, he responded: “Sore.”

Morash said her son is bruised, and has neck and back injuries, which has subsequently made it difficult to sleep, and is suffering severe headaches, though he’s expected to eventually recover.

Still, she said she is worried the injuries may impact his athletic career, which includes being active in the Special Olympics.

Const. Dianne Penfound said Halifax Regional Police were called to the area at about 9 a.m. that day in relation to a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.

“Police are asking anybody in the area that may have witnessed this incident to come forward because there was very little information about the vehicle involved other than it was a grey car and there was a female driver,” she said.

At this point, police are trying to get as much information about what happened as possible, Penfound said.

Morash said one of her sons died nearly two decades ago in a boating accident, and this week’s incident elicited flashbacks.

“Having [Courtney] taken away from me, I don’t think I could have handled it. No parent can handle something like that,” she said.