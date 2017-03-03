Niagara overdose death linked to deadly opioid carfentanil: police

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. – Police say an overdose death in southern Ontario has been linked to the deadly opioid carfentanil.

Niagara regional police say the death occurred in November 2016 but said other details would not be released.

They say carfentanil is known to be mixed with many other street drugs without the purchaser’s knowledge.

Carfentanil is 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which is up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

Police said Friday they were releasing the information to make people in the region aware that carfentanil had made its way to Niagara Region.