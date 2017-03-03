Fighting back: NS women bond together in light of cab driver’s acquittal

One Halifax women is extending a helping hand, and ride, to any women feeling unsafe taking a taxi.

“I was seeing local women fret, saying I have to rely on a cab and now I don’t feel comfortable and confident,” Alana Canales said.

Canales started #HaliLadyCab, a social media movement aimed at connecting women in need of a drive through Twitter.

The move is in response to widespread public outrage over the not guilty verdict handed down in the sexual assault case of former taxi driver, Bassam Al-Rawi.

The young woman in the case was found unconscious in Al-Rawi’s cab, naked from the breasts down in the early hours of May 23, 2015.

“Her state of undress and unconsciousness, it just seemed like an open and shut case and a lot of people are just completely shocked, myself included,” Canales said.

Canales wants anyone feeling unsafe while in need of a drive home to search #HaliLadyCab for other Twitter account users who have the hashtag in their bio.

“The basic message I want to convey is, we need to be here for each other,” Canales said.

Canales’ concern over the verdict is being shared by woman across the province.

‘Where am I safe?’

The topic of safety and consent was front and centre at a young women’s leadership conference at Mount Saint Vincent University on Friday.

“Young women need to know that they have control of their own bodies and they have the right to say no to things and they have the right to have that respected and we really need to see our systems backing that up,” said Erin Wynn, a program coordinator with the Healthy Relationships for Youth program.

Many women at the conference feel the verdict has ruptured people’s confidence in the judicial system.

“We’re told that taxis are the safe alternative to walking around at night but then something like this happens and you have to start thinking about well where am I safe?” said Deandra Doyle, a university student.

Many taxi drivers are also voicing their sense of disturbance with the sexual assault case.

“It’s totally unacceptable, it’s devastating in some ways to the industry. And it’s compounded by the fact that the victim was victimized twice,” said Dave Buffett, the president of the Halifax Taxi Association.

‘Very hurt by this’

Buffett said the majority of taxi drivers are outraged with the impact this case is having on the industry’s reputation.

“Ninety-nine per cent of drivers are feeling very hurt by this. We’re very, very regretful that it happened and we want to be the safe ride,” Buffet said.

Buffet added that anyone taking a cab should take note of the three-digit cab number before getting in and greet the driver with those digits.