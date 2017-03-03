John Oakley Show – Friday, March 3, 2017

As you head home for the weekend, John talks to the people behind the stories that matter to you.

Ontario’s Minister of Energy, Glenn Thibeault, joins the John Oakley Show to talk about the Fair Hydro Plan introduced by the province yesterday.

READ MORE: Cost-cutting hydro plan due to need, not politics, says Premier Kathleen Wynne

Food and beverage manufacturing sector concerned about soaring electricity rates

Norm Beal, the CEO of Food and Beverage Ontario, joins John to discuss FBO’s report addressing the serious impact rising electricity costs are having on food and beverage manufacturers in the province.

READ MORE: High hydro costs force London furniture store to cut hours

GO Train expansion will boost property values outside Toronto

Areas such as Barrie, Guelph, and Hamilton could see a rise in home prices due to the GO Train expansion into those cities. Tim Hudak, the CEO of the Ontario Real Estate Association, appeared on the show to discuss housing prices.

READ MORE: GO Transit trains resume service after power restored at control centre

The Oakley Show Panel

Topics worthy of discussion by great minds on a busy day for talk radio. Joining the show in studio today:

Nathaniel Erskine-Smith is the MP for Beaches-East York in Toronto. He’s a member of Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party,

Crystal Goomansingh is an award-winning journalist with two decades of experience.

Mike Van Soelen, Managing Principal at Navigator, is an expert in communications and marketing, both within the private sector and politics.