Dog who survives porcupine attack near Regina looking for new home

A young dog who was found with a face full of porcupine quills in October is ready to find her forever home.

Quinn lost both of her eyes because of porcupine quills.

“She is now blind, but we’ve been training her to do her right, left, forward commands,” Heather McClinton, Bright Eyes Dog Rescue’s director of finance, said.

“She comes very well to the sound of your voice and because dogs use their nose and their hearing more, their sight is really their third sense. So she’s just making those first two senses really work for her.”

McClinton said Quinn is a very cuddly dog with an expressive face.

“She likes her people, even more so since she’s lost her sight,” McClinton said. “She basically needs a human seeing-eye person.”

The perfect home for Quinn would include a secure backyard where she can roam, McClinton said.

“She needs somebody who is willing to work with her, who has the patience to help her learn her environment,” McClinton said. “Because once she learns it, she walks around the house quite freely.”

“She listens for your voice and footsteps, and she will follow you around the house,” she said.

Quinn was found in a rural area north of Regina along with another dog nicknamed Quincy, who has already been adopted.