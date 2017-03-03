Pointe-Claire mayor insists Quebec quickly repair Sources Boulevard overpass

Pointe-Claire Mayor Morris Trudeau is putting pen to paper to express his frustrations about the slow progress to fix the crumbling Sources Boulevard overpass above Highway 20.

Trudeau plans to demand that the Quebec government explain why no repair work will be made to the elevated structure until 2018.

“The fact that they’ve had to put up Jersey’s [concrete barriers] to prevent vehicles from touching the walls tells me that something is seriously wrong with the overpass and I am concerned,” Trudeau told Global News Friday.

READ MORE: No repair work on Sources boulevard overpass this year

Martin Coiteux, the minister responsible for the Montreal region, announced Friday that there is no money available to repair the overpass in 2017.

Between $10 to $25 million is needed to fix the structure from 2018-2019.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway 40 reopens after car crushed by falling debris

Trudeau argues that’s too late.

“It’s urgent that they repair that overpass sooner rather than later,” he said.

A Transports Quebec engineering report from November 2016, shows page after page of corroded metal, exposed rebar and crumbling asphalt.

The engineer’s report warns pieces of concrete are at risk of falling and it recommends the overpass be repaired.

READ MORE: No replacement for Sources overpass, only repairs: Transports Quebec

“Ideally, the City of Pointe-Claire would like to see that overpass torn down and reconfigured and rebuilt brand new,” Trudeau said.

Transports Quebec spokesperson Martin Girard told Global News Thursday that no major repairs have been done since 2013.

READ MORE: Transports Quebec report recommends replacing Sources Boulevard overpass

Nevertheless, Coiteux insists the overpass is safe.

“We’re talking about 2018. We’re in 2017, so we’re not talking about the distant future,” Coiteux said.

Transports Quebec told Global News the department’s inspectors will be constantly monitoring the structure to ensure the public’s safety.

READ MORE: West Island drivers worry about Sources Overpass bottleneck

The next general inspection is scheduled for 2019.