Winnipeg Goldeyes part ways with Ridge Hoopii-Haslam

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Goldeyes completed a trade on Friday.

The Goldeyes sent infielder Ridge Hoopii-Haslam to the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League for a player to be named later.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes bring back Reggie Abercrombie

Hoopii-Haslam, 23, was acquired from the Gary Southshore Railcats prior to last season. The utility infielder saw action at second base, third base and left field. He also made two appearances as a relief pitcher. The Hilo, Hawaii native batted .239 with four home runs and 30 runs batted in during 61 games in 2016.

The move leaves the Goldeyes with 20 players under contract for next season. Spring training begins on May 6.

RELATED: Winnipeg Goldeyes add outfielder Stefan Sabol