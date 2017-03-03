Winnipeg Blue Bombers snag top special teamer

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made a move on Friday to upgrade their special teams.

The Blue Bombers announced the signing of veteran Canadian fullback Mike Miller who was released by the Edmonton Eskimos just two days ago.

Miller, 27, played the last six seasons with the Eskimos. He’s appeared in 104 CFL games and led the CFL in special teams tackles last season with 27.

“Mike is a solid all-around football player,” said Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters through a media release. “His work on special teams speaks for itself, but from all accounts, he’s another great addition inside our locker room as well. His experience in this league will be a great asset for our younger players.”

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back receiver Clarence Denmark

Miller stands six feet tall, weighs 215 pounds, and hails from Riverview, NB. He signed with the Eskimos and has an undrafted free agent after attending Acadia and has compiled 116 career special teams tackles. Miller has also appeared in eight playoff games and won the Grey Cup with the Eskimos in 2015.

RELATED: Winnipeg Blue Bombers add former NFL defensive players