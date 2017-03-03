Entertainment
Former ‘Scrubs’ star Donald Faison shares touching tribute to ex-wife, who died suddenly

Donald Faison is mourning the loss of his ex-wife, Lisa Askey.

On Wednesday, the former Scrubs star shared a touching tribute thanking Askey for being a great mother to their three children.

“My son Dade is very brave,” he captioned the photo. “Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother, Lisa Askey Faison.”

“She and I never really saw eye-to-eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love.”

My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love. #Repost @dadefaison8 ・・・ I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again😢. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!😄 #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love

A post shared by Donald Faison (@donald_aison) on

The Clueless actor reposted an image his son Dade shared earlier of himself holding his mother’s hand.

Dade captioned the photo, “I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most.”

“I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now,” the post continues. “I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time! #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love.”

Faison did not reveal the cause of Askey’s untimely death.

Faison and Askey divorced in 2005, after four years of marriage. They share twins Dade and Kaya, as well as another son, Kobe.

The actor also has two children with wife CaCee Cobb and an older son from a previous relationship.

