March 3, 2017 2:14 pm

Man arrested after child hands out methamphetamine pills on Quebec school bus

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 45-year-old man could be facing a drug charge after an elementary school student handed out methamphetamine pills on a Quebec school bus last month.

Provincial police spokesman Marc Tessier said the suspect was arrested Thursday and could be charged with possession.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court in July.

Police opened an investigation after a young child handed out the tablets Feb. 20, apparently thinking they were candy.

The incident occurred on a school bus near Saint-Paul, about an hour north of Montreal.

Tessier said one child consumed part of a pill but nobody was harmed.

