Students from Piapot First Nation win award for showing dangers of drinking and driving
Students from the Piapot First Nation, northeast of Regina, have won the viewers’ choice award for a video on the dangers of drinking and driving.
The video, which garnered 40-thousand online views, was among several submitted to a contest sponsored by Saskatchewan Government Insurance as part of its Save A Life Campaign.
Entries from six Saskatchewan First Nations will be awarded prizes of up to 10-thousand dollars for use in the bands’ driver safety programs
The videos highlighted the dangers of drinking and driving, distracted driving and speeding.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
