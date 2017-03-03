Canada
March 3, 2017 1:43 pm
Updated: March 3, 2017 3:02 pm

Students from Piapot First Nation win award for showing dangers of drinking and driving

By Staff The Canadian Press

Students from the Piapot First Nation, northeast of Regina, have won the viewers' choice award for a video on the dangers of drinking and driving.

Youtube
A A

Students from the Piapot First Nation, northeast of Regina, have won the viewers’ choice award for a video on the dangers of drinking and driving.

The video, which garnered 40-thousand online views, was among several submitted to a contest sponsored by Saskatchewan Government Insurance as part of its Save A Life Campaign.

Entries from six Saskatchewan First Nations will be awarded prizes of up to 10-thousand dollars for use in the bands’ driver safety programs

The videos highlighted the dangers of drinking and driving, distracted driving and speeding.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Drinking and Driving
PIAPOT FIRST NATION
Saskatchewan Goverment Insurance
SGI

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News