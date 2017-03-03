Tourist industry generates big dollars in the central Okanagan

More than a billion dollars. That’s the annual economic output of the tourism industry in the Kelowna area according to a study commissioned by Tourism Kelowna.

“Tourism is one of the Central Okanagan’s leading industries providing jobs for residents, spending that strengthens our economy and taxation that funds programs and contributes to our quality of life,” said Tourism Kelowna president Nancy Cameron in a news release.

Study data indicates there are more than 1.9 million visitors annually and they spent $337 million in 2016, up 20 per cent over five years.

The news release states the region’s tourism industry generates about $1.25 billion in total economic output yearly and $142 million in tax revenues.

Both figures are up by almost 50 per cent compared to 2011 when a similar study was last done.

“Tourism Kelowna will continue to work hard and take advantage of opportunities to attract visitors, optimize its impact and further grow the tourism industry,” said Cameron.

The study found tourism accounts for almost 12,000 jobs and is the third largest industry employer behind health care and construction.

Tourism Kelowna is a marketing association that partners with more than 350 businesses.