Bike helmet law wouldn’t make cycling safer: City of Winnipeg report

WINNIPEG – Making bike helmets mandatory for adults wouldn’t necessarily make cyclists safer, according to a new report at city hall.

Councillor Russ Wyatt asked for a study last year on whether helmets should be required for anyone riding a bike in Winnipeg.

The current law in Manitoba only enforces riders under 18 to wear them.

But the report said there is no evidence a bike helmet law would make cyclists significantly safer. It suggested creating more bike infrastructure, like protected bike lanes.

The report said helmets don’t offer that much protection if cyclists are involved in a high-speed crash with a vehicle, and a law may reinforce the belief that cycling is dangerous.