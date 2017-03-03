Man killed in hit and run near Rocky Mountain House

Rocky Mountain House RCMP are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in a western Alberta community.

Mounties and EMS responded just before 9 p.m. Thursday to a 911 call of a hit and run on the Sunchild First Nation.

Emergency crews arrived to find a 55-year-old male pedestrian dead on scene. Both local RCMP, along with the forensic identification section, are investigating.

The victim’s family was notified and the man’s name will not be released.

Sunchild First Nation is about 45 kilometres northwest of Rocky Mountain House.

Anyone with information about the fatal collision is asked to call the Rocky Mountain House RCMP or Crime Stoppers.