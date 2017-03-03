Barrie police charge 5 people in alleged online ticket fraud

Police say five people from the Greater Toronto Area are facing charges following an investigation into fraudulent ticket sales through a popular buy and sell website.

Investigators say ads were placed on Kijiji between November 2016 and January 2017 offering tickets to various sporting and entertainment events in the GTA.

They allege the fraudsters convinced interested buyers to send money via electronic transfers in exchange for tickets that were never received.

Barrie, Ont., police allege the suspects used the personal details of a 38-year-old woman from the Innisfil, Ont., area whose identity had been stolen at the onset of the scam.

They allege 12 people from central and southern Ontario were defrauded on average of $1,000 each.

Police say five people, including a 16-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl, are each charged with identity fraud, possession of proceeds of crime, laundering, and 12 counts of fraud under $5,000.