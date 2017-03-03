Drugs, cash and stolen property seized from southern Alberta homes in joint police investigation

An investigation by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) and other police agencies has resulted in the seizure of a large amount of drugs, cash and stolen property from homes in southern Alberta.

It was the result of a joint investigation between ALERT, Medicine Hat’s organized crime team, the Medicine Hat Police Service and RCMP in Gleichen.

ALERT said it began in December 2016 and ended with six search warrants and nine arrests taking place on Feb. 25, 2017.

Four homes in Strathmore, one in Wheatland County and another at a Gleichen business were searched.

Police said they found $75,000 in drugs and cash and an estimated $350,000 in stolen property.

The property police seized included pickup trucks, trailers, recreational vehicles and heavy equipment.

Some of the drugs found included 561 grams of methamphetamine, 126 grams of cocaine and 146 grams of marijuana.

Police also seized a loaded nine-millimetre Norinco handgun.

Craig Coffey, 41, of Strathmore is charged with 28 criminal offences, including instructing the commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

Five other men and three women from Strathmore, Wheatland County and Gleichen are also charged.

Warrants have been issued for two suspects from Strathmore.