Gayle King: Oprah running for U.S. president is ‘never happening’

CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King said Thursday that her lifelong close friend Oprah Winfrey is “never” running for U.S. president.

This comes after Winfrey’s comments on Bloomberg TV about rethinking a run for the 2020 U.S. presidency in the wake of Donald Trump’s election.

“I was in the audience that day and it was clearly a joke when she was playing with David, because they have such a great rapport,” said King.

“I also heard on The Oprah Winfrey Show over the years you always have the right to change your mind, but I would bet my first, second born and any unborn children to come, that ain’t never happening,” King added.

“Never?” asked CBS News’ Anthony Mason.

“Never,” King said.

“Never say never,” Mason said.

“I’ll say never on this one. Nevah. N-E-V-A-H. Nevah,” King responded.

On Wednesday, David Rubenstein asked Winfrey on his new show: “Have you ever thought that — given the popularity you have, we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women — that you could actually run for president and actually be elected?”

Winfrey told him it’s not something she’d considered until the 2016 election.

“I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. Now, I’m thinking, ‘Oh,’” Winfrey said, as the audience laughed.

Later in the interview on The David Rubenstein Show, Winfrey herself said she wouldn’t really run for U.S. president.

“No, that won’t be happening,” she clarified.