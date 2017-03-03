Traffic
Man dies in collision near Penhold, no seatbelt worn: RCMP

A two-vehicle collision in the central Alberta town of Penhold claimed the life of a man early Friday morning.

RCMP were called to a major intersection on the north edge of town around 1:30 a.m. Mounties said a van driving west on Highway 42 failed to stop at a stop sign and T-boned a northbound car on Highway 2A.

The man driving the van was killed. The two people in the car were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

RCMP said alcohol wasn’t considered a factor in the crash, but police note the man driving the van was not wearing a seatbelt. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Innisfail RCMP along with the RCMP Traffic Analyst are investigating.

Police did not release any more details about the victim, as Mounties were still in the process of notifying next of kin.

Penhold is about 15 kilometres south of Red Deer, and 130 kilometres north of Calgary.

