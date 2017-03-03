Radio, TV personality Francisco Randez guest hosts Global News Morning

As someone who balances radio work with TV appearances and modeling, Francisco Randez knows how to stay organized.

Randez hosts a radio show every Sunday on 105.7 FM and appears on the TVA show, Sucré Salé.

Putting his entertainment and TV skills to the test, Randez guest hosted Global News Morning in Montreal with anchor Laura Casella and weather specialist Kim Sullivan.

To get to know Randez a little better, Global News asked him a few questions on how he balances his busy life.

WATCH BELOW: Kim Sullivan and guest host Francisco Randez have Montreal’s weather forecast for Friday, March 3.

What allows you to do so many different things?

Staying organized and really regrouping often and asking myself ‘where am I now? Where do I want to go?’

Being disciplined through sports. I’ve always been a sports buff.

It gives me that stability that I don’t get from the rest of my life.

WATCH BELOW: Entertainment columnist Jay Walker joins Global’s Kim Sullivan and guest co-host Francisco Randez to talk weekend entertainment.

What drives you to live a busy life?

I’ve always been very curious. I need to be doing a lot of different things because I’m curious and I have a hyperactive tendency.

I’m inspired by people who are the same, I think it’s possible to be a jack of all trades.

WATCH BELOW: Chef Ross Louangsignotha brings in signature dishes from Restaurant Hà for Global’s Kim Sullivan and guest co-host Francisco Randez to sample.

What advice do you have for people to do well in life?

You need to take risks and you need to risk getting bumps and bruises.

You can be content with just existing, but you have to take risks in order to live.

I wish I can inspire people to take risks. Even if it’s one person.

Get out there and do it, don’t be afraid to look foolish.