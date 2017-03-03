Crews battle blaze at Manitoba Hutterite Colony

A Hutterite Colony northeast of Winnipeg is left picking up the pieces after a fire tore through a building Thursday.

Crews were called on scene around 11 a.m.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of a assembly plant building on the Heartland Colony in Hazelridge, Man.

Firefighters battled the blaze until around 9 p.m.

There was no injuries, but the fire commissioner is investigating.

The community is around 30 minutes from Winnipeg off of Garven Road.