Crews battle blaze at Manitoba Hutterite Colony
A Hutterite Colony northeast of Winnipeg is left picking up the pieces after a fire tore through a building Thursday.
Crews were called on scene around 11 a.m.
Thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of a assembly plant building on the Heartland Colony in Hazelridge, Man.
Firefighters battled the blaze until around 9 p.m.
There was no injuries, but the fire commissioner is investigating.
The community is around 30 minutes from Winnipeg off of Garven Road.
