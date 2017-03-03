Sentencing today for teen convicted in shooting death of Lecent Ross

A teenager convicted in the fatal shooting of 14-year-old Lecent Ross at a home in Etobicoke will learn his sentence today in court.

Police responded to a shooting call at Jamestown Crescent, in the Kipling Avenue and Albion Road area, at about 10:40 a.m. on July 9, 2015.

Ross was located with a single gunshot wound to the upper body and was pronounced dead in hospital an hour later.

A youth who was 13 years of age at the time of the shooting was convicted of criminal negligence causing death last fall.

An18-year-old man was also charged in connection to the incident. The names of both individuals have not been revealed to protect the younger teen’s identity.

Ross was killed when she was struck by a bullet while at a friend’s house in the Jamestown complex area.

The shooting death sparked a crime prevention initiative between Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC) and Crime Stoppers.

It saw the addition of the first Crime Stoppers sign on TCHC property and outlined new initiatives in TCHC neighbourhoods such as meetings with residents, youth outreach activities, signs, public awareness and educational materials.

