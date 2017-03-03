Shocking drive-by shooting caught on Missouri dash cam

Dash cam video captured a brazen and shocking drive-by shooting in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday night.

The video shows an SUV come to a stop beside another vehicle, before a passenger in the back seat of the SUV points a gun out the window and open fire.

At least a dozen shots were fired, but miraculously no one in the car was injured.

The suspects sped away and are still on the loose.

Local reports say the number of drive-by shootings in Kansas City rose by 51 per cent in 2016 from the previous year. At least 950 people were targeted, injured or killed in 389 shootings.

Residents say these types of terrifying gun crimes have become common place.

“I mean it’s scary and I don’t like it, but it’s not unusual,” Jimmie Eddings told KSHB. “Both of these houses here have been shot. A lot of things have happened around here in this area.”

“By the grace of God, those people were not killed,” said community group leader Rosilyn Temple, who is calling on residents to speak out.

“I think it’s [sic] got to come from the community,” she says. “It has to be us who stand up. We know who is committing these acts.”

“That could have been anyone. Why do we have to wait for it to happen to someone we know?” Temple wonders. “Why do we have to wait for it to come to this?”