Samantha Stevens returning to Winnipeg to join Peggy 99.1

WINNIPEG — Samantha Stevens, a well known name in Winnipeg radio, is coming back to the city.

Stevens will co-host Feel Good Mornings with Sam and Travis on Peggy 99.1. She was last at QX Country in Winnipeg before a brief stint in Calgary.

“We’re extremely excited because she’s not only a well known talent in Winnipeg, she’s a well known talent across the country,” Peggy’s program director Tammy Cole said Thursday.

“I didn’t realize I’d miss Winnipeg as much as I did,” Stevens said.

“It’s the people, honestly. There are so many kind, lovely, welcoming people that are just so sweet.”

The new show launches on March 20.

“We really want the listeners to be the star of the show,” Stevens said. “We want to see the faces of Winnipeg and want to hear the voices of Winnipeg.”

Travis Stewart will co-host the show with Stevens. Stewart will be coming to Winnipeg from Yorkton, Saskatchewan where he was a host and music director of radio station Fox FM.