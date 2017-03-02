Body Found
March 2, 2017 9:07 pm

RCMP investigating body found on banks of Fraser River

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
Global News
A A

Richmond RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body on the banks of the Fraser River.

A large police presence was seen in the 22000-block of Fraserwood Way, about two kilometres west of the Alex Fraser Bridge, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Police are not confirming any information at this point, other than calling it a “police incident.”

More to come…

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Body Found
Body found in Richmond
Crime
Dead Body
Fraser River
Police
Richmond
Richmond RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News