RCMP investigating body found on banks of Fraser River
A A
Richmond RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body on the banks of the Fraser River.
A large police presence was seen in the 22000-block of Fraserwood Way, about two kilometres west of the Alex Fraser Bridge, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Police are not confirming any information at this point, other than calling it a “police incident.”
More to come…
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.