Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday March 3, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5am:

An upper trough developing over BC will direct waves of clouds and precip into our region through the weekend.

A weather system embedded in the southwesterly flow at the base of the upper trough will cross the BC Interior today. Expect developing valley rain or mountain snow, with freezing levels between 1000 and 1500m.

Expect at least moderate accumulations on the Southern Interior mountain passes over the next 24 hours.

The weekend will start off drier on Saturday, however another system will move in on Sunday.

Today’s daytime high range: +2 to +8C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong