OPINION: An encounter with P.K. Subban, away from the cameras

I’ve been meaning to write this since the day defenceman P.K. Subban was traded from the Montreal Canadiens last summer – but the shock of that day made it too difficult.

So, on the night he returns to Montreal with the Nashville Predators to play against his former team, I felt the need to tell this story.

Can Subban really be be as nice as everyone says?

It’s a question many have wondered after after his hours of volunteering and pledge to raise $10 million over seven years for the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

Who can blame the doubters?

The former Canadiens defenceman has been called brash, cocky and a disruption in the dressing room.

His “leg-drag, fist-pump” goal celebration has often been criticized for being overkill and his ego has been dubbed a problem.

Well, that’s not the Subban I met with my kids in March 2015, just hours before the Montreal Canadiens took the ice against the Florida Panthers.

Two years ago, I took my daughter and son on our first vacation together, just the three of us.

The plan was to enjoy some sun and beach time, then go to a Habs game in Sunrise, Fla.

Wanting to give them an experience they’d never forget, I found out which hotel the team was staying at and decided we should stake it out in the hopes of getting some autographs – or even pictures with their favourite players.

My daughter likes goaltender Carey Price for his looks and his skills, while my son just loves the way Subban plays.

At home, we spent hours playing street hockey in front of my house, where my son would pretend he was Subban teeing up a powerful slapshot.

Once at the hotel, we quickly realized security was there to prevent autograph-seekers (like us) from hanging around.

A member of the staff asked us to leave because we weren’t guests at that hotel.

I pleaded with her to allow us to stay as the kids just wanted to see their hockey heroes.

She finally relented, so we waited.

It was agonizing. We were there for hours.

My son was five years old at the time and wearing his Subban shirt, which was white with a picture of the star defenceman on the front.

He wore it proudly to school in Ottawa despite being bugged by classmates who aren’t fans of the Habs, or Subban.

My daughter wore her red Canadiens t-shirt with Price’s name and number on the back.

The Habs didn’t practice that morning, so players didn’t have to leave the hotel.

Instead, they came off the elevator and went straight into a conference room where they had breakfast and meetings.

I had assured the staffer that I wouldn’t bother any players other than the kids’ favourites.

After waiting patiently, it finally happened.

Subban came off the elevator and was heading to the room at the far end of the hallway we were staking out.

My son said: “Dad! It’s P.K.!”

I looked to where he was pointing.

Subban was about to enter the room, but instead paused for a second.

Having heard the voice of a child call out his name, Subban turned around, waved at my son and said, “Hey, buddy!”

Thrilled that his hero waved at him, my son smiled widely and we continued to wait.

Some time later, Subban emerged from the room.

I knew if there was a time to act, it was then.

Security was giving us dirty looks, knowing we were just there for an autograph and a picture, but I didn’t care.

“Excuse me, P.K.,” I said loudly as Subban walked towards the elevator.

“I’m really sorry to bother you, but my kids are really big fans and would love a picture with you.”

In that moment, Subban showed us his true character.

The security guard started towards us, ready to usher us out the door, but Subban interjected.

“It’s OK, he’s got kids. I got this,” he told the guard.

Subban could have ignored us and kept walking.

There were no cameras around, no press that would have criticized him for not stopping to sign a couple of autographs.

He didn’t have to stop nor tell the security guard to stand down – but he did.

Walking over to us, he looked at the kids saying, “hey guys! How are you? Where are you from?”

Star-struck, the kids and I explained we used to live in Montreal, but now lived in Ottawa and still bleed the bleu, blanc and rouge.

Subban asked my son his name and insisted he give him a high-five.

After taking a few more pictures, Subban saw the black marker in my hand and asked, “Do you guys want me to sign your shirts?”

I handed him the marker, he signed their shirts, flashed his trademark wide smile and was on his way.

Other adults had gathered behind us looking for the same thing, but he only waved at them, saying he had to go.

We all admire hockey players for what they’re able to accomplish on the ice, the incredible goals and amazing saves.

But after what happened that day in Florida, I admire Subban more for the man he is off the ice, too.