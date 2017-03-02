Small Saskatchewan community getting its 3rd permanent physician

A Saskatchewan community is getting its third permanent doctor.

Three years ago, Redvers had to close its hospital because it didn’t have a permanent doctor.

A new doctor is to start in the community in August.

Marga Cugnet, CEO of Sun Country Health Region, says not having a permanent doctor means patients had to go elsewhere, and it was especially hard on the elderly.

Cugnet says community commitment and provincial programs, such as the Saskatchewan International Physician Assessment Program, resulted in getting permanent physicians and to the reopening of the hospital.

Cugnet said five years ago there was a 50 per cent vacancy rate for doctors but now there are no vacancies available.