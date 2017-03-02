First-ever use of Naloxone kit by Transit Police officer in New Westminster saves a life

While Transit Police officers have been carrying life-saving Naloxone kits since December, one was used to save a life in New Westminster over the past weekend.

It happened shortly after 2 a.m. on Saturday at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station.

Transit Police officers were informed by a passenger that she had seen a man who, she believed, was suffering from an overdose in the station parking lot stairwell.

Officers found the man, who was unresponsive, and Naloxone was administered.

Anne Drennan with Transit Police says within several minutes, the man responded and spoke to officers.

Drennan says the man told the officers he had used heroin that may have been laced with fentanyl and that this has happened to him before.

He was taken to hospital.

Drennan says it is the first time one of their officers administered Naloxone from a kit issued to them in December.

Meanwhile, the overdose crisis continues to sweep the province.

The latest numbers revealed 116 people died of an overdose in B.C. in January, a nearly 37 per cent increase over the number of death occurring in the same month last year.

There were 914 overdose deaths in the province last year, most of them linked to powerful, illicit opioids.