Student with toy gun puts Sherwood Park high school on lockdown
Bev Facey High School in Sherwood Park was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon after RCMP received a report of a student with a handgun nearby.
Strathcona County RCMP received information that the young man — seen near a fast-food restaurant on Emerald Drive — was a student at Bev Facey and might return to the school.
As a precaution, Bev Facey was put on lockdown.
READ MORE: What’s the difference between a school lockdown and a ‘hold and secure’?
Mounties found the student and arrested him outside the school and “subsequently located a toy gun.”
“RCMP are strongly reminding students about the dangers and repercussions of bringing imitation or toy weapons to school,” RCMP said in a news release. “It not only places themselves and others in danger, but first responders have no way of knowing whether a weapon is imitation or real.”
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.