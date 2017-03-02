Student with toy gun puts Sherwood Park high school on lockdown

Bev Facey High School in Sherwood Park was placed on lockdown for about 30 minutes Thursday afternoon after RCMP received a report of a student with a handgun nearby.

Strathcona County RCMP received information that the young man — seen near a fast-food restaurant on Emerald Drive — was a student at Bev Facey and might return to the school.

As a precaution, Bev Facey was put on lockdown.

Mounties found the student and arrested him outside the school and “subsequently located a toy gun.”

“RCMP are strongly reminding students about the dangers and repercussions of bringing imitation or toy weapons to school,” RCMP said in a news release. “It not only places themselves and others in danger, but first responders have no way of knowing whether a weapon is imitation or real.”