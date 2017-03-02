37-year-old Abbotsford man facing several child pornography charges

A 37-year-old man is facing several charges related to child pornography following a lengthy investigation by the Abbotsford Police Department (APD).

In October 2016, APD got some information that an Internet subscriber was uploading images of child sexual abuse. After a few months of investigation, police were able to connect a name to the Internet account.

On Jan. 12, the APD’s Major Crime Unit searched the suspect’s home and seized various computer devices and cell phones that later revealed thousands of child pornography images and videos.

Robert Gorden Hillier was arrested on Feb. 28 and later charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and making available child pornography.

Hillier has been released from custody under the following restrictions:

Not to contact or communicate with or be alone in the presence of any person under the age of 18 unless in the company of an approved adult

Not to be around any public park, school ground, daycare center, swimming pool, playground, skating rink, community center or recreation center where persons under the age of 18 might reasonably be expected to be present unless in the company of an approved adult

Not to engage in any activity that involves contact or communication with person under the age of 18 using a computer system

Not to possess or utilize any electronic device capable of accessing the internet

Not to contact or communicate with any person who is known to be involved in the sexual exploitation of children or trading or possessing child sexual exploitation materials

Police are asking anyone with information about this investigation to contact the APD.