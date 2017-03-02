3 arrested after BB gun involved incident off school grounds in Kamloops

An incident involving a BB gun caused a school lockdown in Kamloops Thursday afternoon.

The Kamloops RCMP say one person was shot with the BB gun off school grounds near Brocklehurst Middle School.

The victim has been taken to Royal Inland Hospital with minor injuries.

The school was placed in lockdown until police cleared the scene.

Three young people were arrested in the incident, but they are not students of the school.

Police remain on the scene, and the investigation into what happened is ongoing.