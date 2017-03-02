Contest Winner
Photos: Winnipeggers enjoy Global News green screen at Festival du Voyageur

Global News

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

Travis Rintoul / Facebook
Festival du Voyageur has officially wrapped up. The 10 day event saw thousands visit the official festival site, and hundreds stop by the Global News table in the souvenir tent.

Global set up a booth where visitors were able to get their photo taken with our green screen technology on Friday Feb. 17, 20 and 24. Our Global News staff had a great time going through all the fun pictures, thanks so much everyone who came out!

Visitors to the booth were asked to post their photos on social media with the hashtag #GlobalVoyageur for a chance to win a prize for each day the booth was set up.

Winner from Feb. 17

Andrew Mead won two tickets to Chris Stapleton at MTS Centre, Festival du Voyageur mitts and a Global News toque.

The randomly chosen winner from Feb. 17 at Festival du Voyageur.

@andrewmead73 / Twitter

Winner from Feb. 20

Maxime Forest won two tickets to the Lumineers at MTS Centre, Festival du Voyageur mitts and a Global News toque.

The randomly chosen winner from Feb. 20 at Festival du Voyageur.

moforest / Instagram

Winner from Feb. 24

Michael Orloff won two tickets to Guns N’ Roses at MTS Centre, Festival du Voyageur mitts and a Global News toque.

The randomly chosen winner from Feb. 24 at Festival du Voyageur.

@michaelorloff / Twitter

Photo Gallery: Green Screen photo runner ups

twitter-kirkcook21

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

@KirkCook21 / Twitter
travis-rintoul-facebook

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

Travis Rintoul / Facebook
stepharnason-instagram

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

stepharnason / Instagram
twitter-dre05_

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

@Dre05_ / Twitter
matt-van-geest-facebook

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

Matt Van Geest / Facebook
twitter-pegcityresearch

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

@PegCityResearch / Twitter
twitter-peterakd-feb-24

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

@peterakd / Twitter
smythibert-instagram

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

smythibert / Instagram
twitter-rkoz12

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

@rkoz12 / Twitter
twitter-wphaneuf

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

@wphaneuf / Twitter
brentwglobal-instagram

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

brentwglobal / Instagram
meaghan-chelsea-instagram

Green Screen submissions during Festival du Voyageur.

meaghan.chelsea / Instagram

