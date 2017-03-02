Calgary man charged following 2-month investigation into stolen trucks

The Calgary Police Service says 47-year-old Robert Poirier was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 15 after police executed two search warrants in the Calgary area.

A property in the 5000 block of Henwood Street S.W. in Calgary and another on Frontier Crescent in Rocky View County, just east of Calgary were searched during the investigation.

Poirier is accused of being involved in the theft of three semi-trucks and five trailers in late 2016 and early 2017.

They include:

An 18-foot flat-deck trailer stolen from a fenced area in the 2700 block of 5 Avenue S.E., sometime overnight between Friday, Nov. 4, 2016 and Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016.

A 53-foot trailer stolen from a fenced area in the 7600 block of 24 Street S.E., sometime overnight between Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016 and Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016.

A 2007 Kenworth semi-truck stolen from the 2100 block of 11A Street S.E., sometime overnight between Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016 and Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. This truck was then used to steal a trailer from the 3600 block of 11A Street S.E.

A 2011 Kenworth semi-truck stolen from the 3500 block of 78 Avenue S.E. at approximately midnight on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. This truck was then used to steal a trailer from the 2700 block of 23 Avenue N.E.

A 1998 Freightliner semi-truck stolen from the 5500 block of 72 Avenue S.E. at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. This truck was then used to steal a trailer from the 5800 block of 76 Avenue S.E.

All of the stolen semi-trucks and trailers have since been recovered.

Poirier has been charged with:

Three counts of theft of a motor vehicle

Five counts of possession of stolen property over $5,000

Two counts of breach of a recognizance

One count of break and enter

His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, March 7.