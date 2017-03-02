Rockets Johansen inks entry-level NHL deal
Kelowna Rockets defenceman Lucas Johansen has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals.
The Capitals picked Johansen 28th overall in 2016 NHL draft.
A two-way blueliner, Johansen has 36-points so far this season and 90-points in his 190-game WHL career.
The 19-year-old is currently the second highest scoring defenceman on the Rockets.
Johansen will be back in action Friday when the Rockets take on the Silvertips in Everett.
