Sports
March 2, 2017 2:38 pm
Updated: March 2, 2017 2:40 pm

Rockets Johansen inks entry-level NHL deal

lauren-hs By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Lucas Johansen #7 of the Kelowna Rockets

Marissa Baecker / Shoot the Breeze
A A

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Lucas Johansen has signed a three-year entry-level deal with the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals picked Johansen 28th overall in 2016 NHL draft.

A two-way blueliner, Johansen has 36-points so far this season and 90-points in his 190-game WHL career.

The 19-year-old is currently the second highest scoring defenceman on the Rockets.

Johansen will be back in action Friday when the Rockets take on the Silvertips in Everett.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Entry-level contract
Kelowna
Kelowna Rockets
NHL
Washington
Washington Capitals
WHL

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News