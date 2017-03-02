Driver crashes pickup truck into Revelstoke store

A 53-year-old woman has been charged after a destructive crash in Revelstoke Wednesday night.

According to police the driver of a white pickup truck lost control and slid through the T intersection of Victoria Road, and smashed through the front of the Revelstoke Water Store.

RCMP said the road was icy at the time but a local woman was charged with a traffic offence in connection with the accident.

Fortunately no one was hurt. The store was closed at the time of the crash.