Driver crashes pickup truck into Revelstoke store
A 53-year-old woman has been charged after a destructive crash in Revelstoke Wednesday night.
According to police the driver of a white pickup truck lost control and slid through the T intersection of Victoria Road, and smashed through the front of the Revelstoke Water Store.
RCMP said the road was icy at the time but a local woman was charged with a traffic offence in connection with the accident.
Fortunately no one was hurt. The store was closed at the time of the crash.
