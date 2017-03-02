Calgary police search for 2nd man wanted in record fentanyl seizure

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted in what officers call the largest fentanyl pill seizure in the city’s history.

One man was charged in December after a record 35,321 fentanyl pills and multiple weapons were seized on Dec. 23, 2016.

A month-long operation targeted a home in the city’s affluent Bankview neighbourhood and also recovered body armour, loaded guns and a crossbow. More than $40,000 in cocaine, $22,000 in methamphetamines and about $9,000 in heroin was also recovered from the southwest home, as well as marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone tablets, morphine and nearly 70 “undetermined” pills, police said.

Seven guns were inside the home, including 12-gauge shotguns, two rifles, and a handgun. Police said at the time the handgun wasn’t listed as stolen or registered to anyone. Investigators believe it was smuggled into Canada illegally.

As the investigation continued, a second man has now been charged and a warrant is issued for his arrest.

Christopher Eric Elson, 30, faces 29 drug and weapons-related charges.

Police describe him as five feet seven inches tall, 175 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Elson has multiple tattoos along his right forearm, a wolf on his upper left arm and the word “Life” tattooed on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

