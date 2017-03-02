Crime
March 2, 2017 1:09 pm

Calgary police search for 2nd man wanted in record fentanyl seizure

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Christopher Elson, 30, was charged by way of warrants in relation to a record fentanyl seizure in Calgary.

Calgary Police Service
A A

Calgary police are looking for a man wanted in what officers call the largest fentanyl pill seizure in the city’s history.

One man was charged in December after a record 35,321 fentanyl pills and multiple weapons were seized on Dec. 23, 2016.

A month-long operation targeted a home in the city’s affluent Bankview neighbourhood and also recovered body armour, loaded guns and a crossbow. More than $40,000 in cocaine, $22,000 in methamphetamines and about $9,000 in heroin was also recovered from the southwest home, as well as marijuana, MDMA, oxycodone tablets, morphine and nearly 70 “undetermined” pills, police said.

Watch below from Dec. 29: More than $700,000 worth of pills have been seized from a home in the city’s southwest. As Jenna Freeman reports, police are encouraged by the bust, but say it’s a small part of a much bigger problem.


Story continues below

Seven guns were inside the home, including 12-gauge shotguns, two rifles, and a handgun. Police said at the time the handgun wasn’t listed as stolen or registered to anyone. Investigators believe it was smuggled into Canada illegally.

As the investigation continued, a second man has now been charged and a warrant is issued for his arrest.

Christopher Eric Elson, 30, faces 29 drug and weapons-related charges.

Police describe him as five feet seven inches tall, 175 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Elson has multiple tattoos along his right forearm, a wolf on his upper left arm and the word “Life” tattooed on his right hand.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Watch below from Dec. 29: Weapons seized in fentanyl bust ‘loaded, ready to go’, say police

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary crime
Calgary Police Service
Christopher Elson
Christopher Eric Elson
Drugs
Fentanyl
Fentanyl Alberta
Fentanyl Calgary

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News