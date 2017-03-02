90-year-old woman allegedly forced to sleep on gurney in Laval hospital

Jenny Malabossa is angry, saying her grandmother isn’t being given proper care at Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital in Laval while she is treated for pneumonia.

Malabossa said her grandmother doesn’t have a bed to sleep on, so hospital officials have placed her on a gurney.

She was put in a room that is in a small area between two bathrooms that four other patients have access to.

“She has all her medical oxygen equipment around her,” Malabossa told Global News.

“For anybody to be in front of four people, in between two bathrooms that people go in and out, with just a small curtain, it’s horrible.”

The 90-year-old is currently hooked up to an oxygen tank, limiting her ability to get up and move.

“Not only is this absolutely not acceptable — she did not have a bed [and] she sat in a wheelchair all day and part of the night,” Malabossa told Global News.

Malabossa said the hospital staff has been helpful, but it is the administration that she is unhappy with.

The hospital has yet to return Global News’ request for comment.

Malabossa said she’s filed a formal complaint with the hospital.