Police believe sex assaults in Toronto and Collingwood are linked

TORONTO – Two police forces say they believe the same suspect may have been involved in sexual assaults in Toronto and Collingwood, Ont.

Toronto police say a 23-year-old woman was approached from behind, dragged into a laneway and allegedly sexually assaulted early on July 28, 2015.

Provincial police say that early on Jan. 1, 2017, a woman was pulled into a vehicle and allegedly sexually assaulted in Collingwood.

The two forces say investigators have identified a number commonalities in the assaults – the man is known to frequent the Collingwood and Toronto areas, is about five-foot-six, with brown skin, a full beard, of medium build and in his mid-20s to mid-30s.

The Toronto police sex crimes unit and the OPP criminal investigation branch have set up a tip line to assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to contact the investigating police services at 1-844-478-5656 or OPP.TPS.TipLine@opp.ca.